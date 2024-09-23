Two caught in possession of MDMA

Two men were caught with 27 grams of MDMA by the Excise State Task Force (STF) team on Sunday from the Jambagh flower market area. The police identified the arrested as Susheel Kumar and Palukuri Deepak and the supplier as Praveen Singh Rav from Bengaluru. “We also identified their associates V. Ramesh and Charan. Hitesh, Shaik Mohammad and Bobby were found to be the customers, who were buying the contraband by making online payments,” said a police source. Praveen Singh supplied MDMA to Susheel, who transported it to Hyderabad via private buses and sold them for double the price. The men, along with the contraband, were handed over to the SHO of Narayanguda Excise Station for taking further action.