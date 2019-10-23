Telangana

Two cars catch fire after crash on NH65

Two cars involved in a head-on collision on NH65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) here on Tuesday, caught fire, and resulted in simple injuries to its occupants. Munagala police said a car coming from Hyderabad lost control on hitting the median near Madhavaram village outskirts at 8.10 a.m., and jumped on to the opposite lane. It hit a car coming from Kodad. Soon, fire erupted from one of the engines.

Two persons in each car got out and alerted fire services. Police removed firecrackers in one car’s boot. Fire service put out the fire but both cars were burnt completely.

All the four occupants, including a newspaper reporter, who suffered simple injuries were treated at Kodad Area Hospital, the police said.

