Two burglars land in police net

Hyderabad Police’s Task Force (West Zone) sleuths apprehended two habitual house burglars on Tuesday and recovered 246.7 grams of gold ornaments and ₹50,000 cash from their possession.

The accused Syed Majeed, who had a food stall, and Mohd. Mohsin (32), a wall painter, were absconding after allegedly breaking into a home on July 2.

Police said the two, friends for six years, were involved in scores of burglaries in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerates. They were sent to jail multiple times and released.

In their last heist two weeks ago, they broke into a locked home and robbed 31 tolas of gold and ₹3 lakh cash. On Tuesday, West Zone Task Force team apprehended them as they were trying to dispose of the stolen property.