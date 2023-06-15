Two BRS leaders join Congress

June 15, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

Two senior leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy.

Kuchadi Srihari Rao from Nirmal constituency, which is represented by Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, joined the party along with his followers. Another senior leader Nomula Prakash Rao, who was earlier with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and later the BRS, also joined the Congress with this followers.

Welcoming Mr. Srihari Rao into the Party fold, Mr. Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress flag would be hoisted in the Nirmal Assembly Constituency, while assuring that he would get the respect he deserves. He criticised Mr. Indrakaran Reddy for not constructing the Double Bedroom Houses promised during the last elections. He challenged the Minister to ask for votes in the villages where the Congress built Indiramma’s houses, where not a single house was built by the BRS government.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the people of Telangana had no patience to bear Mr. KCR’s false promises and said the time has come for Telangana society to revolt. “A storm is coming and it will hit KCR strongly,” he said.

The TPCC president also welcomed Secunderabad Constituency BRS leader Nomula Prakash Goud and attacked the BRS Ministers who were busy taking selfies with the projects that were built by the Congress like the ORR, Metro Rail, or the IT sector. All that the BRS did was to occupy the city lands, he alleged.