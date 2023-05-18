HamberMenu
Two brothers held for running hookah parlour

May 18, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

The West Zone Task Force team raided a hookah parlour in Masab Tank and seized banned hookah materials and pipes from two brothers running the place. The raid was conducted at Resto lounge cafe in Masab tank, which led to the arrest of Syed Bilal, 22, and his brother Syed Abdul Kadhar, 26, who were illegally running the hookah parlour without valid licence.  On enquiry, they revealed that they have good knowledge of preparing hookah and wanted to earn easy money by serving the banned substance illegally to known customers. “It was also found that Syed Bilal had dumped huge quantities of coal, flavours and other hookah items which are highly flammable in nature and could result in fire accidents at a place with no safety precautions,” said the police. 

