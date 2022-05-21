Two boys steal ₹4 lakh from own house

Their underage neighbours influenced them to commit the offence

Blame it on lack of parental attention or active social learning, two boys aged under 15 are now subjects of investigation for what they allegedly did: coaxed two other children in their neighbourhood into stealing from home.

And it was not just a case of ‘disappearing’ pencils or erasers but a ‘whopping’ ₹4 lakh cash in a matter of about three weeks.

Jeedimetla police on Saturday pressed charges of theft against two minors, aged 13 and 14, and are investigating the events that led to the crime. A special juvenile police unit would initiate procedures as per the Juvenile Justice Act soon, police said.

According to Jeedimetla police, the complaint was lodged by a family at SR Naik Nagar on Friday, which stated that ₹4 lakh went missing from their house and was replaced by ‘Children Bank of India’ fake money notes.

An elaborate probe revealed that their two sons, aged about 10 years, were influenced by the two boys living next door, to steal the money. It all began about three weeks ago when the boys discussed among themselves about their parents safekeeping the money in a cupboard.

Their parents and the police were shocked when they saw the recovered property purchased by the stolen amount. Smart watches, cellphones, earphones, among other electronic products, were found by the police. The boys had also been to restaurants, gaming and entertainment centres.

A thorough investigation is underway.