Two boys found dead inside car in Telangana

Two children, Mohammed Riyaz, 10, and Mohammed Badruddin, 5, were found dead inside a parked car near their house at Mujahid Nagar under One Town Police Station limits here in the early hours of Wednesday.

Riyaz, son of Rasheed, a cycle repairer, and Badruddin, son of Yasin, a painter, were cousins. They went missing on Tuesday afternoon.

After searching for a couple of hours, their parents lodged a complaint with the police. They were unaware that the two were inside the car of their neighbour Waseem, a businessman. He had parked the car unlocked, according to the police.

Foul play alleged

Though the police suspect that the two boys died of suffocation with the car doors getting locked after they got into the vehicle, the victims’ parents and relatives alleged foul play.

The bodies were shifted to Government General Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and have launched an investigation. Circle Inspector Naresh visited the spot.