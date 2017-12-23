Two boys drown in canal during picnic

A picnic of a group of schoolchildren to Kinnerasani dam site turned tragic when two of them drowned in an irrigation tank near Kinnerasani reservoir in Palvancha mandal on Saturday.
The incident occurred when some 50 schoolchildren of a government school in Mulakalapalli mandal had gone to the dam site along with four teachers on a sightseeing visit in the afternoon.
Sources said Class IV students Nikhil and Rajesh, aged nine years, went into the irrigation canal near the reservoir site to take a bath while the others students accompanied by their teachers were making the rounds along the deer park.
The duo got trapped in the strong undercurrents and subsequently drowned, sources added. The police retrieved the bodies with the help of local youths.
