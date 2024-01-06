GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two booked for cheating businessman of 107 iPhones

January 06, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Abids police arrested one Nirav Raju Bhai Patel of Gujarat while another accused Vipul is still at large for allegedly cheating a city-based businessman in a purchase order fraud involving over a hundred iPhones.

The duo sent a purchase order to one Abdullah of Jagdish Market in the police limits here for 107 iPhones over WhatsApp last month. Responding promptly, the consignment of the phones was also dispatched.

However, once the duo received the package, they switched off their cellphones and remained unreachable.

Following Mr. Abdullah’s police complaint on December 8, a team that left for Gujarat was successful in tracing and arresting accused number two Nirav, who is a delivery executive from Surat. The police seized from his possession 102 iPhones reportedly worth about ₹64 lakh.

The Abids police produced him before a local court in Gujarat last week and brought him to Hyderabad on a warrant. Preliminarily, the police have booked the duo under IPC S. 420 (cheating).

