Two booked for attempting to move almirah’s from former Education Minister’s office

Officials stopped the two men on December 9 night while they were moving the almirahs in an auto. When stopped for questioning, they fled the spot abandoning the vehicle

December 11, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Abids police booked cases of criminal trespass and attempted theft against two men who were found attempting to move two almirahs from former Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy’s office in Basheerbagh on Sunday.

Officials stopped the two men on Saturday night while they were moving the almirahs in an auto. When stopped for questioning, they fled the spot abandoning the vehicle.

The almirahs were found empty, said Inspector of Abids police, T. Narasimha Raju. “The office of the Education Council Training Institute was locked about five months ago. The men, who are now in police custody, claim that they sought permission to move the almirahs and other scrap out of the abandoned premises for their personal use. The same is being verified with the officers,” said the official. The office of Ms. Indra Reddy was located on the same premises.

Hyderabad / Telangana

