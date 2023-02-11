Two Bills passed, two adjournment motions rejected

February 11, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Legislative Assembly, during its Budget session on Saturday, passed two bills respectively -- the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy presented the first bill which proposed to affiliate colleges with courses in Agriculture to the PJTSAU, in order to widen the scope of the university and promote education in agricultural courses. The bill also proposed to change the nomenclature of the Home Science College to College of Community Services, the minister said.

Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply Errabelli Dayakar Rao moved the second bill which proposed to create six more panchayats in Bhadrachalam, Burgampahad and Asifabad mandals.

The newly created panchayats are Bhadrachalam, Seetaramnagar, and Shanthi Nagar in Bhadrachalam mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Sarapaka and ITC in Burgampahad mandal of the same district, and Rajampet panchayat in Asifabad mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Two adjournment motions for housing plots for journalists and projects on Godavari and Krishna rivers being built “illegally” by Andhra Pradesh state government moved respectively by MLA Raghunandan Rao and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka were rejected.