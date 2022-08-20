Two Basar IIIT students held for ‘consuming ganja’

Special Correspondent
August 20, 2022 21:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrested two students of IIIT at Basar in Adilabad district, about 210 km from here, on the charge of possession and consumption of ganja on Saturday.

Both students are in second year engineering course. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them.

Police sources said that one of the students hailed from Nanded of Maharashtra. “They procured ganja through agents and brought it to their hostel here,” a police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said that the hostel staff had grown suspicious after noticing foul smell emanating from washrooms in the hostel. They alerted the police who conducted searches and found ganja in the possession of the two students.

Police suspect that a few other students too were consuming ganja supplied by the arrested students. “Since there was no specific evidence, we told the college principal to summon parents of the students concerned and counsel them,” the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app