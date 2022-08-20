Two Basar IIIT students held for ‘consuming ganja’

Police arrested two students of IIIT at Basar in Adilabad district, about 210 km from here, on the charge of possession and consumption of ganja on Saturday.

Both students are in second year engineering course. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them.

Police sources said that one of the students hailed from Nanded of Maharashtra. “They procured ganja through agents and brought it to their hostel here,” a police officer said.

Police sources said that the hostel staff had grown suspicious after noticing foul smell emanating from washrooms in the hostel. They alerted the police who conducted searches and found ganja in the possession of the two students.

Police suspect that a few other students too were consuming ganja supplied by the arrested students. “Since there was no specific evidence, we told the college principal to summon parents of the students concerned and counsel them,” the police said.