Two bankers, seven others get jail for fraud 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 09, 2022 21:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Judge for CBI cases, Hyderabad, on Friday convicted two officials of the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and seven others of a fraud conspired and committed in 2003.

The then Chief Manager of IOB at Hyderabad main branch Souman Chakraborthy along with his senior manager Sankaraman Padmanabhan and several others had sanctioned 13 housing loans based on fake IT returns, lapsed LIC policies and fake title deeds as collateral security.

The CBI registered the case on November 11, 2005.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release from the CBI, the two officials also sanctioned one term loan and one cash credit facility on the basis of bogus quotations of the suppliers and fake title deeds as collateral security between October, 2003 and January, 2004.

Allegations were also that the bank officials had sanctioned and released the said loans through middlemen and thereby the bank sustained a loss of ₹221.33 lakh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The term loan was ₹48.83 lakh for purchase of machinery and cash credit limit of ₹20 lakh to Sneha Creations Pvt. Limited on false property documents, lapsed and forged surrender value certificates of LIC policies as collateral security, and forged proforma invoices and receipts of Master Equipments. The bank suffered a loss of ₹68.83 lakh, it said.

Finding all the accused guilty, the court sentenced Chakraborty and Padmanabhan to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh each.

Others - T. Satya Venkata Diwakar and Juluri Lakshmaiah were sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹75, 000 each, and Syed Musthaq Ahmed, Borra Chandrapal, Thota Ravinder, Mosalganti Gopala Rao and Basavanna Ravindra were sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹75, 000 each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app