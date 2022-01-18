Telangana

Two awarded life sentence for step-mother’s murder

The IV Addl. Metropolitan Sessions Judge D. Hemanth Kumar on Tuesday convicted two persons for murder of their step-mother.

The brothers – Devsoth Mahesh Naik and Naresh Naik – both auto-rickshaw drivers and in their 20s had killed their step-mother Vijaya Bai over personal grudges in the June of 2015, in Chatrinaka police limits. Police said the families residing at Uppuguda also had issues regarding property sharing.

The duo was sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life and pay a fine of ₹ 2,000 each.


