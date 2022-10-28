Telangana

Two arrested with heroin

The Jagadgirigutta police, on Friday, arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to sell black heroin.

Police identified the accused as Manoj (24), a carpenter, and Ramaram (23), both from Rajasthan.

According to the police, the duo bought the narcotics from unidentified people in Rajasthan at a low price to sell them at Jagadgirigutta at a higher price.

They were apprehended in front of Annapurna Devi temple at Ravinarayana Reddy Nagar in Gajularamaram. Police seized 20 gm of the narcotics worth ₹70,000 and two mobile phones from them.


