Two arrested with 1.63 kg of ganja in Dhoolpet

Published - August 18, 2024 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Two people who ventured out for delivery of ganja in the city were arrested by the Excise State Task Force and Dhoolpet Excise officials on Saturday. The officials seized 1.63 kilogram of contraband along with two two-wheelers.  

Susheel Singh and Rajkumar, both residents of Dhoolpet, were arrested during the route checking at Jinsi Crossroad in Dhoolpet.

“The two took orders from customers across the city on mobile phones and did all the transactions online,” said N. Anjireddy, Excise Superintendent.  

A total of 22 consumers have been identified who made online payments to purchase ganja from Susheel and his wife Prathibha Singh. They have been booked for purchase and consumption of the contraband under Section 27 (b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.  

Efforts are underway to trace and nab key supplier Yash alias Chinnu, another supplier Shubham Singh, and Prathibha Singh, who has been assisting the duo in their business. 

