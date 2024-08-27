ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested while transporting 60 kg ganja

Published - August 27, 2024 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Two inter-State drug peddlers were nabbed while transporting 60 kilograms of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

Valmik Rupa Mohite, 53, and Bhatu Devram Chavan, 39, of Maharashtra, were arrested on Tuesday morning following a tip-off in a joint operation by Ibrahimpatnam police and Maheshwaram Special Operations Team (SOT).  

The police seized goods worth ₹35 lakh, including the contraband and the vehicle used for its transportation.  

According to the police, after a failed transport business, Valmik Rupa Mohite started peddling ganja which he sourced from Tirupathi, a supplier from Araku. “The accused persons used fake Andhra Pradesh number plate while entering A.P. after collecting ganja from the source, later they used to affix the original number plate to misguide the police,” said Ibrahimpatnam police.  

Efforts are underway to nab key supplier Tirupathi.

