GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested while transporting 60 kg ganja

Published - August 27, 2024 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Two inter-State drug peddlers were nabbed while transporting 60 kilograms of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

Valmik Rupa Mohite, 53, and Bhatu Devram Chavan, 39, of Maharashtra, were arrested on Tuesday morning following a tip-off in a joint operation by Ibrahimpatnam police and Maheshwaram Special Operations Team (SOT).  

The police seized goods worth ₹35 lakh, including the contraband and the vehicle used for its transportation.  

According to the police, after a failed transport business, Valmik Rupa Mohite started peddling ganja which he sourced from Tirupathi, a supplier from Araku. “The accused persons used fake Andhra Pradesh number plate while entering A.P. after collecting ganja from the source, later they used to affix the original number plate to misguide the police,” said Ibrahimpatnam police.  

Efforts are underway to nab key supplier Tirupathi.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.