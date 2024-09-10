ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested while selling 2 kg ganja

Published - September 10, 2024 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Commissioner’s Task Force - South Zone, Hyderabad, along with Santosh Nagar Police arrested two people on charge of selling ganja. The police said two kilograms of ganja was seized from the accused.

Mohd Naseer alias Choti Chaku Naseer, 36, and Mohd Younus Khan, 39, were arrested while efforts are still underway to nab the key supplier Zubair Khan and financial supporter Mohammed Abdul Khader Jeelani. 

According to the police, Mohd Naseer is a rowdy sheeter with 19 cases registered against him, including five Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases for peddling ganja, ten property offences and three Arms Act violations. 

The police suspect that the accused were planning to sell ganja near Mega Hotel, Bannaka, Edi Bazaar and Santosh Nagar. 

A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway. 

