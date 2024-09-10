GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested while selling 2 kg ganja

Published - September 10, 2024 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Commissioner’s Task Force - South Zone, Hyderabad, along with Santosh Nagar Police arrested two people on charge of selling ganja. The police said two kilograms of ganja was seized from the accused.

Mohd Naseer alias Choti Chaku Naseer, 36, and Mohd Younus Khan, 39, were arrested while efforts are still underway to nab the key supplier Zubair Khan and financial supporter Mohammed Abdul Khader Jeelani. 

According to the police, Mohd Naseer is a rowdy sheeter with 19 cases registered against him, including five Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases for peddling ganja, ten property offences and three Arms Act violations. 

The police suspect that the accused were planning to sell ganja near Mega Hotel, Bannaka, Edi Bazaar and Santosh Nagar. 

A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway. 

Published - September 10, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.