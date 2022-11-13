Two arrested, two country-made tapanchas seized

The Hindu Bureau KARIMNAGAR
November 13, 2022 21:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A former worker of an LPG cylinder distribution agency and his accomplice were arrested near here on Sunday for allegedly plotting to kill the owners of a gas agency. Two two country-made firearms (tapanchas) were seized from them, police said.

The arrested duo were identified as Battini Tirupathi, 41, a resident of Nagunur village, and Rajasekhar of Vemulawada.

They were apprehended by Manakondur police while moving in a suspicious manner at Edulagattapalli village on the outskirts of Karimnagar on Sunday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One tapancha was seized from the possession of Tirupathi and another, along with three live rounds, were recovered from his native village based on his confession, police added. As many as 160 ‘stolen’ LPG cylinders were also recovered at his instance.

According to police, Tirupathi nursed a grudge against the owners of a gas agency in Manakondur mandal over some financial dispute after being removed from cylinder delivery task by the management of the gas agency for dereliction of duty.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tirupathi had gone to Uttar Pradesh recently where he allegedly purchased two tapanchas and hatched a plot with his accomplice to kill the owners of the gas agency.

Karimnagar police commissioner V. Satyanarayana appreciated the police team headed by Karimnagar rural ACP T. Karunakar Rao for swiftly arresting the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app