Two arrested, two country-made tapanchas seized

A former worker of an LPG cylinder distribution agency and his accomplice were arrested near here on Sunday for allegedly plotting to kill the owners of a gas agency. Two two country-made firearms (tapanchas) were seized from them, police said.

The arrested duo were identified as Battini Tirupathi, 41, a resident of Nagunur village, and Rajasekhar of Vemulawada.

They were apprehended by Manakondur police while moving in a suspicious manner at Edulagattapalli village on the outskirts of Karimnagar on Sunday morning.

One tapancha was seized from the possession of Tirupathi and another, along with three live rounds, were recovered from his native village based on his confession, police added. As many as 160 ‘stolen’ LPG cylinders were also recovered at his instance.

According to police, Tirupathi nursed a grudge against the owners of a gas agency in Manakondur mandal over some financial dispute after being removed from cylinder delivery task by the management of the gas agency for dereliction of duty.

Tirupathi had gone to Uttar Pradesh recently where he allegedly purchased two tapanchas and hatched a plot with his accomplice to kill the owners of the gas agency.

Karimnagar police commissioner V. Satyanarayana appreciated the police team headed by Karimnagar rural ACP T. Karunakar Rao for swiftly arresting the accused.