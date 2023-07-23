ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested, spurious medicines worth ₹29.72 lakh seized 

July 23, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South-West) and Malakpet police along with the Drugs Inspector, Malakpet zone, arrested two persons for allegedly selling spurious medicine and without a valid licence.

Pocala Ramesh, 43, of Karmanghat and Beerely Raghava Reddy, 55, of Peddaamberpet, ventured into the business after losses in real-estate business, police said.

Through the relative of Ramesh, Purnachander, who was once arrested for similar violations, they came up with a plan to carry out the illegal business of drug supply. They got in touch with one Nedeem of Uttar Pradesh and Arun Choudary of Delhi, procured medicine and got them transported through courier, concealed in garment parcels.

The police seized several boxes of syrups and tablets worth about ₹29.72 lakh from them. Police are yet to arrest the remaining accused persons – Purnachander, Laxman, Nadeem and Arun Choudary.

