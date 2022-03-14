Two arrested in fake Railway/FCI recruitment racket

Jawaharnagar police arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in an inter-State racket of fake recruitment to Indian Railways, the Food Corporation of India and for money laundering violations. Police recovered ₹ 9 lakh cash, several documents including fake joining letters and other specimen copies.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, explaining the case on Monday, said one Ponnala Bhaskar, hailing from Warangal and living at Karkhana, was the kingpin in defrauding over 100 job aspirants. The racket ran into several crores of rupees.

Mr. Bhagwat explained that Bhaskar who frequents Delhi for brokerage and liaisoning on commission basis, got in touch with employees in Railway Recruitment Board. He also formed his team of four locals there – accused namely Ashok Singhal, Deepka Sinha, AK Saxena, Devender Mishra – to lure aspirants for back-door recruitment.

Cheated aspirants, who gave away their original certificates and were issued fake offer letters, later filed cases with Delhi police but the accused had already left the State.

His another episode of the racket began with Mumbai as the centre and aspirants from Jawaharnagar, Karimnagar and Hyderabad were the victims, losing about ₹ 93.50 lakh for Railways and FCI jobs. It was also found that the accused was into ‘rice-pulling scam’ to sell panchaloha ware and had also paid huge sums to individuals for bank clearances and loans.

Rachakonda police said Bhaskar’s criminal history included several frauds and cheating cases registered in Gandhinagar, Narsampet, Ghatkesar and Miyapur police.

Jawaharnagar police has opened cases to investigate cheating, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.