Two arrested in a land fraud in Banjara Hills

Published - July 27, 2024 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Banjara Hills police arrested two people on the charges of cheating and forgery.  

Kotha Suhas, 33, and P. Dinesh, 48, were arrested following a complaint by Mohd Khaja, who was conned of ₹66 lakh by fabricating land regularisation documents.  

According to the police, Khaja purchased 300 square yard land parcel on Road Number 2 of Banjara Hills in 1993, which was not regularised.  

“The accused claimed to have connections with government officials and promised to regularise the property in exchange for ₹66 lakh, a significant portion of which was accepted in cash and the remaining online. The duo then downloaded a replica of regularisation copies, forged them and handed them over to the victim,” said an official from Banjara Hills police.

The scam to light during routine inspection by Shaikpet revenue officials. “Believing the documents to be legitimate, Khaja erected a temporary structure on the plot in May 2024. During a routine inspection, the officials from the Shaikpet Revenue Department discovered the structure on government land. Verification revealed the documents presented to Khaja were fake,” the official explained.   

The two have been remanded to judicial custody.  

