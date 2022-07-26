Two arrested for pavement dweller’s murder

Staff Reporter July 26, 2022 20:15 IST

The duo, in an alcoholic condition, escaped with Rs. 160 from the victim

Saifabad police arrested two persons on Tuesday for allegedly murdering an unidentified pavement dweller at Telephone Bhavan bus stop on Sunday morning. The victim is suspected to be a Hindu and around 40 years old. “The two accused, daily wage labourers and pavement dwellers, were in an inebriated condition and wanted to steal from the victim who was sleeping. The duo used a foldable knife to cut his throat and escaped with ₹160 from his pocket,” police said. The accused, Boini Mahesh of Zaheerabad and Janakati Anil Kumar of Kalaburgi, befriended the victim while sleeping on the footpath near Telephone Bhavan. They used to beg and work at hotels throughout the day and sleep at the bus stop at night. The two were held based on CCTV footage and other technical clues, police said.



