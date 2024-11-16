 />
Two arrested for part-time job scam

Published - November 16, 2024 06:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police have arrested two individuals, both residents of Kopargaon, Maharashtra, for allegedly defrauding people through an online part-time job scam.

Police said that Krishna Babanrao Pawar, 43, and Ramakant Jivan Dhanawate, 30, allegedly used Telegram application to send messages to unsuspecting victims, offering them part-time jobs.

“They instructed the victims to register on a website with user credentials and create an institutional account. Initially, victims were promised returns for smaller investments. However, the accused later pressured them to invest large sums,” said the police.

One of the victims, believing they were making real profits, invested ₹1.61 lakh in one instance. However, the victims were denied access to withdraw their invested funds. Based on their complaint, the Cyber Crime Police registered a case and apprehended Pawar and Dhanawate on November 15.

The police said the accused are involved in at least 140 similar cases across India, with 9 cases in Telangana. During the raid, police seized laptops, mobile phones, debit cards, cheque books, and shell company stamps.

