Two arrested for objectionable remarks against Hindu gods 

December 31, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Vikarabad police on Saturday announced the arrest of the State president of Atheist Society Bairi Naresh and another functionary for allegedly making objectionable comments against Hindu gods, mainly Lord Ayyappa.

Mr. Naresh and programme organiser Dolu Hanumanthu were booked under provisions of the IPC — for promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion (S.153A), deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feeling (S. 295A), uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings (S. 298) and statements conducing to public mischief (S.505).

The remarks against Hindu gods, reportedly made at a meeting in Kodangal’s Ravulapally village on December 19, had gone viral on social media, and sparked widespread protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees and other Hindu organisations.

Protests against the remarks started on Friday with several Ayyappa devotees observing their mala dharana staging demonstrations and demanding arrest of the persons for hurting their religious sentiments. The protests intensified on Saturday as Hindu organisations such Hindu Vahini, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and others organised protests, staged road blockades and submitted petitions in police stations in various districts for severe action against the accused persons.

In Hyderabad, large number of Ayyappa devotees organised walks to the nearest temples and police stations in protest, and submitted petitions urging police to invoke Preventive Detention Act against Mr. Naresh.

Vikarabad Superintendent of Police S. Koti Reddy releasing a statement on the arrest of the accused person said Mr. Naresh was involved in similar offences in the past, for objectionable remarks on religion and intentionally insulting religions to provoke the public and disrupt peace, and criminal intimidation. Cases had been registered against him in Jammikunta police station in Karimnagar and Nawabpet police station in Vikarabad.

The arrested two persons were produced before a magistrate and later remanded in judicial custody at Parigi sub jail.