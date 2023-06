June 23, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Chaderghat Police on Thursday arrested two persons who allegedly hacked a person to death on Wednesday.

The police said Yousuf, an auto driver by profession, was chased and hacked to death allegedly by Akram and his friend, Shoaib. Akram, a cab driver, was reportedly in a relationship with Yousuf’s wife and allegedly hatched a plan to kill him, said the official, adding that Yousuf was murdered at Malakpet.

A case was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

