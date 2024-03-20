GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for killing peacock, .22 rifle seized

March 20, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Pegadapalli police arrested two people on Tuesday for allegedly killing a peacock using a .22 inch rifle near Domalakunta village in Jagtial district.

The accused were identified as N. Satyanarayana of Lakshmidevipalli village in Gangadhara mandal and J. Raju of Mallial.

The weapon used for hunting, the carcass of a peacock, an axe and a car were seized from their possession.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act 1959 and Wild Life Protection Act 1972.

Police said Satyanarayana was allegedly involved in a deer poaching case in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in 2017.

