Two arrested for ‘killing’ four-horned antelope in Rajanna Sircilla district

The Forest department officials have arrested two persons on the charge of killing a four-horned antelope (called ‘Konda Gorre’ in local parlance) at Kothapally village in Gambhiraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest officials led by Forest Range Officer R. Kalpana Devi arrested the duo and seized the carcass of the four-horned antelope from their possession on Saturday night, sources said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Syed Sharif and Syed Yakub, both stone cutters. They allegedly killed the wild animal with a stone when it entered a nearby forest fringe village, sources added.

Both the accused have been booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and further investigation is under way.

