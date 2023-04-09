ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for flying drones over Yadadri temple

April 09, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Two youngsters, alleged pursuing a course in cinematography, were arrested for illegally flying a drone over Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple by the Yadadri police. Officials seized the drone from them. 

Police said that the two were identified as Nakkala Sai Kumar, 22, and Yarlagadda Manish Kumar, 21, both from Saroornagar, Hyderabad. 

Yadadri Inspector S. Saidaiah said that the two were flying drones without permission from the authorities.

“Upon enquiry, they said that they were pursuing a course in cinematography and needed the shots of the temple with evening lights on. However, though they are not suspected to have other motives, they did not have any permission to shoot the footage. The temple officials found the drone flying over the temple at 7 p.m. on Friday and alerted the staff. With the help of staff of the temple, Special Protection Force personnel searched for the persons using the drone and nabbed them from near the bus station on the hill shrine. Based on a complaint from the Deputy Executive Officer (DEO) of the temple, we filed a case against the two and arrested them,” said the official.

