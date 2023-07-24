ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for fake RBI job offer letters 

July 24, 2023 05:32 am | Updated 05:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) on Sunday arrested two persons who reportedly collected huge amounts from candidates in the name of offering jobs at the regional office of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) here.

The duo, Morachikkam Sanjeevaiah alias Jeevaiah and Feroz Sulaman, police said, issued fake job offer letters for the post of clerks and attenders at RBI, Hyderabad. They even collected about ₹8 lakh from at least seven persons.

Police seized seven fake job offer letters from the two. A third accused in the case, Kiran, is yet to be arrested.

Chaderghat police have opened an investigation.

