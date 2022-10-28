Two arrested for conning people in ATMs; 115 ATM cards seized

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
October 28, 2022 20:30 IST

Two persons were arrested in connection with attention diversion offences in ATMs, and ₹2.50 lakh and 115 ATM cards used in these offences were seized from them, police said.

Third accused absconding

Asif Nagar police identified the accused as Attaulla Khan (28), a businessman from Dumri, Bihar, and Surendra Kumar (33), a labourer from Gaya, Bihar. A third accused, Biru Pandey, is absconding.

Explaining the modus operandi, police said that the accused used to tamper with ATMs by applying glue on the chip of ATM cards resulting in the machines not working for some time. They would then wait for old or illiterate people to use the ATM.

One of the accused would offer to ‘help’ the potential victim and ask for the PIN, after which the accused would swap their card with another from the same bank.

“Then, they would use the stolen cards to withdraw money from other ATMs,” police said.

Police claimed that the accused confessed to having committed 10 other similar offences in other police station limits in the city.

A case has been booked and an investigation is underway.

