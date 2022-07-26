Two arrested, 20 kg ganja seized

Tukaramgate police arrested a 32-year-old man hailing from Visakhapatnam and seized 15.60 kg ganja from him on Tuesday.

According to the police, Dasari Vilas Reddy, Paderu district coordinator in the education department, was found with the contraband near an ATM at Rail Nilayam while he was trying to sell it to customers.

Mr. Reddy, who was working as an outsourced employee, wanted to make a quick buck.

In a separate incident, Gopalpuram police arrested a 29-year-old man, working at a puncture shop in Warangal, with 3.7 kg ganja.

Shaik Imran had discontinued his education due to financial problems and had been working at the shop since then. He came to know about ganja business through one of his customers. The accused procured 4 kg ganja from a source near Warangal railway station and headed to Secunderabad to sell it at a premium.