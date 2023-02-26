ADVERTISEMENT

Two APSRTC buses go up in flames in Suryapet

February 26, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two APSRTC buses went up in flames near Gumpula village of Suryapet district on NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in the wee hours of Sunday.

Luckily, there were no passengers when the mishap took place at around 3 a.m. as a sleeper coach air-conditioned RTC bus was on its way to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

According to sources, the bus had some battery issues. The accident occurred when APSRTC employees were trying to fix the issue by connecting it with a wire. The bus caught fire and soon engulfed the entire vehicle and spread to another bus parked behind.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

One more bus, sent by support staff, took the passengers to their destinations. It was suspected that the fire started as the battery exploded reportedly due to malfunction. A probe has been launched.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US