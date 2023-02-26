Two APSRTC buses go up in flames in Suryapet

February 26, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two APSRTC buses went up in flames near Gumpula village of Suryapet district on NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in the wee hours of Sunday.

Luckily, there were no passengers when the mishap took place at around 3 a.m. as a sleeper coach air-conditioned RTC bus was on its way to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

According to sources, the bus had some battery issues. The accident occurred when APSRTC employees were trying to fix the issue by connecting it with a wire. The bus caught fire and soon engulfed the entire vehicle and spread to another bus parked behind.

One more bus, sent by support staff, took the passengers to their destinations. It was suspected that the fire started as the battery exploded reportedly due to malfunction. A probe has been launched.