Two AP traders die in car accident

Two Andhra Pradesh-based gold ornaments traders died in a car accident which occurred on the outskirts of Malaypalli village, Ramagundam, on Tuesday early morning. The driver of the vehicle and another person in the car suffered injuries.
The two victims were identified as Kotha Srinivas (23) and Kotha Rambabu (45). The two brothers from Narsaraopet, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, make gold ornaments based on orders and hand it over to clients. On Monday night too, they started from their native place at around 10.30 p.m. to deliver the ornaments at various places in Telangana.
Ramagundam Circle Inspector T Karunakar Rao said that the driver of the vehicle fell asleep while driving, leading to the accident. While Srinivas and Rambabu died, their relative G Santosh and the driver T Santosh escaped with injuries. The police said that condition of the two injured was not serious. A case was registered against the driver. Gold ornaments weighing about a kg were recovered from the scene of the accident. The made-to-order ornaments were to be supplied to the local jewellers, police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath