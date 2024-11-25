Two A.P. Police teams on the hunt to nab film director Ram Gopal Varma in Hyderabad

Two teams from Andhra Pradesh police, with five cops in each team, are on the lookout for film director Ram Gopal Varma in Hyderabad who was accused of posting edited images of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and their family members.

Officers from the Maddipadu Police Station in Prakasam district confirmed on Monday night that they will arrest Varma once they trace him.

Earlier on Monday, the director had expressed his willingness, through his lawyer, to cooperate with the A.P. Police and proposed to participate in the investigation ‘digitally’, citing advancements in technology.

The case, registered on November 11 at Maddipadu Police Station, accuses Varma of posting edited images of the political figures and their family members in a manner deemed indecent on social media platforms.

“Physical presence is unnecessary in today’s era of digital policing,” Varma’s lawyer stated outside his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He emphasised that under the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), hybrid modes of investigation are permissible for less serious offenses. “We have assured full cooperation virtually and have already communicated our willingness to the authorities via WhatsApp and speed post,” the lawyer said, adding that they are awaiting a response from the police.

Despite Varma’s request for virtual cooperation, police teams visited his residence after he failed to appear for questioning for the second time. Prakasam District Superintendent of Police A. R. Damodar confirmed that the director had earlier been granted an extension until November 24 due to his commitments to a film shoot but did not comply with the subsequent summons for November 25.

The complaint against Varma was lodged by a Maddipadu resident, Ramalingam, who alleged that the posts undermined the reputation of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and their families, tarnishing their public image.

Varma’s legal team maintains that the director committed no wrongdoing and is prepared to engage with the investigation process within the bounds of the law.