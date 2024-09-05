Two alert SCR patrolling trackmen avert major disaster

Two trackmen of the South Central Railway — G. Mohan and Jagadeesh, patrolling the vulnerable sections of the railway track amid pouring rain averted a major mishap when they sent alerts to the higher authorities about the flood water washing away the tracks along with the ballast at different places between Kesamudram-and Intekanne and Tallapusapalle and Mahabubabad sections on Saturday midnight and early hours of Sunday.

Railway sources informed on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) that both the trackmen on either side of the section had alerted their respective section engineers concerned about the tracks getting inundated first and also about getting washed away between midnight and early hours of Sunday.

First, the trains were allowed to pass at a slow pace and later when Sanghamitra Express (running between Bengaluru-Perambur) was passing by, Mr. Mohan showed the presence of mind to wave the red flag and had also fixed detonators on the track which blew up as soon the engine wheels pass by. The loco pilot of the train immediately applied brakes on hearing the blast sounds in the first section.

In the second section, Mr. Jagadeesh too immediately warned the the higher authorities about the track getting washed away due to the sudden gush of water, also at about 2.30 a.m. of Sunday which led to suspension of train operations on the route.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain commended the trackmen on night patrolling duties for their alertness and prompt action in prevention of any untoward incidents during the middle of the night. Due to the alertness of the staff, all the trains were regulated at various stations en route, he said in a press release.