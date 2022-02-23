Two advocates come to blows at Malkajgiri court

Two practising advocates at Malkajgiri court reportedly tussled in a fist fight at Neredmet on Wednesday.

Police said that M. Srinivas Yadav and Ms. Prasanna also filed petitions against each other over the incident.

According to sources, the incident started when they engaged in an argument after the court session. The duo, reportedly backed by their political affiliation, have been exchanging bitter behaviour for quite sometime.

Pictures circulated on social media showed Ms. Prasanna with bruises on her face.

Based on the two complaints, cases of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons were opened against each other, police said.