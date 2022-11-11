Two accused in nine cheating cases arrested  

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 10, 2022 23:18 IST

Central Crime Station officials on Thursday arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in nine cases of cheating.

The accused persons, identified as Khaja Mujeebuddin, 61, and Mohammed Jajim Mujeeb, 26, builders associated with M/s Crystal Constructions, had reportedly executed agreements with landowners for the development of property on a 50:50 sharing basis.

Police said they had collected nearly ₹20 crore from 20 persons in the form of deposits and used the funds for personal and benami investments. They were booked for cheating and under provisions of Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act.

According to the police, they were nabbed near Ramkote when they were attempting to leave the country to avoid repaying the depositors.

