Two accused in Meerpet minor’s rape arrested 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 09, 2022 18:11 IST

Meerpet police on Wednesday announced the arrest of two accused persons, an adult and a child in conflict with law, in the gangrape of a minor girl that took place late on Saturday.

Sheriyar Rathan Singh, a neighbour of the survivor girl, the police said, had befriended her when they moved to their new residence from Old City.

On Sartuday, around 7.25 p.m., when the girl went to a nearby temple, Rathan along with his minor friend followed her, and offered her a ride. They reportedly took her towards Devatala Gutta near Balapur and the surrounding areas and sexually assaulted her. The accused persons later dropped her back home .

Details of the incident unfolded when the girl’s mother, anxious about her whereabouts, searched for her, and later spoke to her.

According to the police, Rathan Singh was a repeat offender , including a murder in 2014, causing death by negligence the next year, extortion and several thefts in the recent years.

The accused were booked for gangrape, kidnap, criminal intimidation and other charges.

Based on technical evidence, he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The CCL in the case was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further procedure.

