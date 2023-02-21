ADVERTISEMENT

Two absconding naxalites arrested by Gadchiroli police 

February 21, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Gadchiroli Police of Maharashtra nabbed two Naxalites from Hyderabad on Monday, who had a cumulative reward of ₹ 10 lakh on their heads, after they were absconding since 2006. 

An official release from the Gadricholi police said that a team led by Assistant Police Inspectors Sachin Zanak and Shivhari Sarode apprehended two hardcore naxalites from Hyderabad, identified as Thuge alias Madhukar Chinanna Kodape, 42, and Shamala alias Jamani Mangalu Punam, 35. 

“Thuge was recruited as a member in Aheri LOS in the year 2002 and later worked in various teams such as Jimalgatta LOS, Aheri LOS and Sironcha LOS. In 2006, he absconded while working as  Commander of Sironcha LOS and there are 25 serious offences registered against him at various police stations  in Gadchiroli district, including nine offences of murder, eight encounters, two dacoity, four arsons, one attempt to murder and one other. The Maharashtra Government had announced a reward of ₹ 8 lakh on his arrest. Meanwhile, Shamala was working as a member in Aheri LOS and a total of nine serious offences were registered against, including one murder, five encounters, one arson, one dacoity among others. The Government had announced a reward of ₹ 2 lakh on her arrest,” said the release. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US