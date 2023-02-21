Two absconding naxalites arrested by Gadchiroli police 

February 21, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Gadchiroli Police of Maharashtra nabbed two Naxalites from Hyderabad on Monday, who had a cumulative reward of ₹ 10 lakh on their heads, after they were absconding since 2006.

An official release from the Gadricholi police said that a team led by Assistant Police Inspectors Sachin Zanak and Shivhari Sarode apprehended two hardcore naxalites from Hyderabad, identified as Thuge alias Madhukar Chinanna Kodape, 42, and Shamala alias Jamani Mangalu Punam, 35.

“Thuge was recruited as a member in Aheri LOS in the year 2002 and later worked in various teams such as Jimalgatta LOS, Aheri LOS and Sironcha LOS. In 2006, he absconded while working as Commander of Sironcha LOS and there are 25 serious offences registered against him at various police stations in Gadchiroli district, including nine offences of murder, eight encounters, two dacoity, four arsons, one attempt to murder and one other. The Maharashtra Government had announced a reward of ₹ 8 lakh on his arrest. Meanwhile, Shamala was working as a member in Aheri LOS and a total of nine serious offences were registered against, including one murder, five encounters, one arson, one dacoity among others. The Government had announced a reward of ₹ 2 lakh on her arrest,” said the release.