January 23, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Twitter handle of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation managing director (@tsrtcmdoffice) was compromised at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday “despite all safety measures”.

In a release here on Monday, TSRTC said, “We do not endorse any tweets from our handle. We are working with Twitter Support to resolve the issue.”