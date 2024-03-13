Twin reservoirs to the rescue of Hyderabad again

March 13, 2024 09:34 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The historical twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, which were dismissed as redundant by the previous government in an effort to promote real estate development in the catchment areas of both the tanks, are going to be the saviours for the city residents this summer too.

While 64 million litres of water is being drawn from the Osman Sagar for drinking water requirements of the city throughout the year, the draw from the Himayat Sagar too have increased since the onset of summer.

From seven million litres at the beginning of the year, the supply from Himayat Sagar has increased to 13 million litres, almost doubling in quantity.

With water levels plummeting in Nagarjun Sagar reservoir from where, together with Akkampally balancing reservoir, 1254 million litres of supplies are being drawn on daily basis for the city usage, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) authorities are looking towards exploiting more reserves in the twin reservoirs.

As per the figures available with the Board as on March 11, Nagarjuna Sagar barely has 514 feet storage left against 590 feet capacity. This is much lower than the availability on the same date previous year, which was recorded at 539.4 feet. The quantity of water available too is much lower at about 139 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) now, when compared with the 187 tmcft available on the same date last year.

However, the Board expressed confidence that the summer would pass without the residents having to face any drinking water crisis.

The authorities informed that a total 270 million gallons of water is being pumped daily from Nagarjuna Sagar, Akkampally, and the Krishna Drinking Water Supply phases 1, 2 and 3. This effectively translates into 1.38 tmcft of drawals per month. As of now, the levels in Nagarjuna Sagar are 7.06 tmcft above the dead storage level of 510 feet. Hence, the drinking water crisis this summer is ruled out, they informed.

Arrangements are in the final stage for emergency pumping of water, for the supply to last till July end, the Board said. Once the dead storage is reached, emergency pumping will begin.

Preparations have already begun for emergency pumping of Godavari river water from Yellampally project, and based on the need, more water will be drawn from the twin reservoirs. The water level in Singur and Manjeera reservoirs are satisfactory, the authorities said.

