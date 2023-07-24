HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Twelfth century quarries unearthed at Mannanur

800-year-old stone quarry cries for protection

July 24, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A 12th century quarry found by archaeologist E. Sivanagi Reddy at Mannanur, on the way to Srisailam, in Nagarkurnool district.

A 12th century quarry found by archaeologist E. Sivanagi Reddy at Mannanur, on the way to Srisailam, in Nagarkurnool district.

Twelfth century stone quarries were spotted at Mannanur in Nagarkurnool district, which are believed to be of Kalyana Chalukyas era.

E. Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, identified the quarries located a little away from the 12th century torana gateway, near Prataparudra fort, and close to Srisailam ghat road, at Mannanur on Sunday.

He discovered it when he was touring the area as part of his programme, Preserve heritage for posterity, in which he sensitises the local communities on the neglected heritage artefacts.

Based on the information provided by Telangana historian, Dr. Dyawanapalli Satyanarayana, who identified the torana as Sivapuradwara, mentioned in Parvatha Prakarana of Panditaradhya Charitra, written by Palakuriki Somanatha, is the torana standing on the left side of the ghat road, he said in a statement here.

Dr. Sivanagireddy adds that the torana and the fort were built using the stone extracted from these quarries 800 years ago. On the occasion, Mr. Reddy urged people to preserve these historical remains for posterity, and provide minimum amenities to attract the tourists heading to Srisailam temple town.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.