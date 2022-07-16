TVV leader arrested under UAPA
Convenor of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika, Hyderabad, Perala Gopi, who is an accused in a 2019-case involving charges under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was arrested on Friday.
L.B. Nagar police informing of the development, said Mr. Gopi, a native of Etoor in Suryapet district and presently residing at Uppal, was arrested in the afternoon and later produced before a magistrate.
He was listed as accused-60 and was facing charges of attempting to wage war against the Government of India, conspiracy, and under several provisions of the UAPA and the Telangana State Public Security Act.
